KSLA Salutes: Warrior Network hosts annual Thanksgiving feast for military families

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of local military servicemen and their families filled the Shreveport Convention Center Sunday, Nov. 24, to enjoy the Warrior Network’s 6th Annual Thanksgiving Feast.
“The feast is older than The Warrior Network,” said Chief Operating Officer, Eric Hoffman. “It started with a group of people coming together saying let’s serve military folks that can’t go home for thanksgiving.”
Hoffman says their first event started with 200 people and has grown to hundreds.
The meals provided are free for these families and the Warrior Network also provided plenty of games, and free prizes and gifts for them to walk away with.
Hoffman says they hope this event allows service members the opportunity to get to know the community they live in.
“This is just our first handshake,” he said. “This is the introduction just to get to know them, bring them in a room, love on them, have some fun, give some stuff away, and let them know that this community has so many things to offer.”
Hoffman says they had around 1,000 people in attendance and have plans to have officials attend their event next year so they can break a world record.
Their next big event will be in May when they celebrate their non-profits fifth birthday.
