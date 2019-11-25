Inmate walks away from work detail

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo Parish authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from his work-release assignment.
It happened at 3:39 p.m. Monday at the parish fleet maintenance facility in the 1500 block of Monty Street, Caddo Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick said.
Terrance Lee Lyons is a 27-year-old Bossier City resident who was in jail on a probation violation, a charge of simple assault and traffic offenses, she said. He was due to be released Dec. 9.
Lyons last was seen wearing a yellow Caddo Correctional Center shirt and pants. He stands 6’3″ tall, weighs 186 pounds. He has facial hair. And he has tattoos on both sides of his neck.
The Sheriff’s Office has nine units on the scene between Aero Drive and Tilly Street.
Deputies can be seen using a drone to survey a wooded area.
Authorities urge anyone who sees Lyons to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 675-2170.
