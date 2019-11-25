Fake money pops up in ArkLaTex; can you spot it?

You will lose that money if you wind up with a counterfeit bill, the Federal Reserve says.

Fake money pops up in ArkLaTex; can you spot it?
Can you tell whether this is a real $100 bill? It is important to know the differences between genuine currency and counterfeit notes because you will lose that money if you wind up with the latter, the Federal Reserve says. A counterfeit note cannot be exchanged for a genuine one. And it is illegal to knowingly pass counterfeit currency.
By Curtis Heyen | November 24, 2019 at 11:36 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 11:40 PM

(KSLA) — Counterfeit bills have been popping up in the ArkLaTex.

Do you know this individual? He is a suspect in four monetary instrument abuse investigation involving counterfeit...

Posted by Shreveport Police Department on Thursday, November 21, 2019

Do you know this woman? She used a counterfeit $50 bill to make a purchase at a North Stateline business a few weeks...

Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Friday, November 22, 2019

It is important to know the differences between genuine currency and counterfeit notes because you will lose that money if you wind up with the latter, the Federal Reserve says.

That’s because:

  • A counterfeit note cannot be exchanged for a genuine one, and,
  • It is illegal to knowingly pass counterfeit currency.

Just ask police in Texarkana, Texas, and Shreveport. They recently reached out to the public for help identifying people who passed or tried to pass fake money.

Shreveport police posted surveillance camera photographs on Facebook of a man who is a suspect in four monetary instrument abuse investigations involving counterfeit bills. One photo shows a sedan.

In another Facebook post, Texarkana authorities share two images of a woman who used a fake $50 bill to buy something at a business on North Stateline Road a few weeks ago. Police note that she was driving a white, older model BMW SUV.

The Federal Reserve Board issues notes in seven denominations: $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50 and $100. Click here to learn more about each one’s design and security features.

Click here for a quick reference guide to U.S. currency

TO HELP:

  • Call Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP or Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116.
  • Contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.

Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit that pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.