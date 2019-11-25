2019 Coats for Kids collection drive kicks off Nov. 25

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you have a spare coat? If so, put it to good use — and give it away.
The 31st annual Coats for Kids Drive starts Monday, Nov. 25. Started in 1988 by Porter’s Cleaners, Goodwill Industries and KSLA News 12, the drive has been supplying children with coats for decades.
Drop any gently new or used coats off at any Porter’s Cleaning locations in Bossier City or Shreveport.
Below is a list of all locations:
- 9361 Mansfield Road (Shreveport)
- 8401 Line Avenue (Shreveport)
- 6021 W. 70th Street (Shreveport)
- 276 Southfield Road (Shreveport)
- 512 Benton Road (Bossier City)
- 2237 Airline Drive (Bossier City)
You can also drop them off at KSLA News 12 in Shreveport’s Highland/Fairfield neighborhood at 1812 Fairfield Avenue, across from the former Christus-Shumpert Hospital.
Coats will be collected through December 31st. Any other items will be donated to the Goodwill. Porter’s Cleaners will clean all coats collected.
Public distribution will be held on Jan. 4, 2020.
For more information about the drive and collection, call Porter’s Cleaners at (318) 742-1097.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.