CHECK YOUR FREEZER: Gelato sold at Whole Foods recalled for undeclared ingredient

(WAFB) - A particular flavor of gelato sold at Whole Foods Market stores across the country is being recalled due to the undeclared presence of an ingredient.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made the announcement Nov. 22.
Whole Foods is recalling its Raspberry Cheesecake Italian Gelato because the dessert contains eggs, which aren’t listed on the label. People who have an allergy could have a potentially life-threatening reaction if they eat the product.
The FDA says the issue was discovered when a store employee realized some Butter Cookies and Sweet Cream Italian Gelato were mistakenly packed by the supplier in containers labeled for the raspberry cheesecake flavor.
Click here for exact details about which gelato is being recalled.
At this time, all affected products have been removed from store shelves, the FDA says, and no reactions have been reported at this time. People who bought the gelato should bring their receipt to the store for a full refund.
Those with questions should call 1-844-936-8255 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Join the 9News Alert Team Facebook group for more updates on the latest recalls.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.