Boil advisory issued for portion of Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for a small portion of the area. The advisory is for residents along Vanceville Road between Autumn Creek and Benton Road, Flowerbrook Street and Britton Road.
Maintenance crews are performing an emergency water main repair.
Work began Monday, Nov. 25 and is expected to be complete by 5:00 p.m. During this time, residents within this area will have low water pressure.
The advisory is a precautionary measure and recommends that those in the affected area boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again the advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order.
