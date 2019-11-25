Authorities: Beauregard deputy directing traffic struck by truck

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Beauregard deputy directing traffic at the intersection of La. 112 and Three Pine Church Road was hit by a truck early Sunday morning.
The driver of the truck, Coby Thibodeaux, did not stop and was later arrested, authorities said.
The Beauregard deputy was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Chief Detective Jared Morton says the deputy was directing traffic until a vehicle in the ditch at La. 112 and Three Pine Church Road could be removed. He said the vehicle in the ditch was reported around 2:30 a.m.. When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle unoccupied.
Thibodeaux was traveling east when he failed to yield to an emergency vehicle and struck the deputy.
Thibodeaux was found later and booked on charges of felony hit-and-run and driving without a license.
Thibodeaux has active warrants with the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office from a previous investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.