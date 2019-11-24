Wreck involving truck, tree claims another life

The driver of a pickup that crashed Friday died early Sunday morning, authorities say

Wreck involving truck, tree claims another life
One person died and another was critically hurt when a pickup ran off the road and struck a tree along Louisiana Highway 168 in northern Caddo Parish the afternoon of Nov. 22, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By KSLA Digital Team | November 24, 2019 at 4:08 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 4:10 PM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Another person has died as a result of a truck striking a tree.

The wreck happened Friday afternoon on Louisiana Highway 168 in northern Caddo Parish, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

About 1:30 p.m., a motorist saw a black Chevrolet pickup speeding south on Interstate 49 just before exiting onto eastbound LA 168.

Another witness saw a truck matching the same description cross into the westbound lane of LA 168 just before a curve, Senior Deputy Michael McConnell reported.

The pickup, which was traveling at a high speed, ran off the road and struck a tree.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, McConnell reported.

Caddo Fire District 8 personnel took the driver to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment, the investigator added.

That person died Sunday morning, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.