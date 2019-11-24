SPD searching for suspect in Subway robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a local Subway restaurant.
The robbery happened a little after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 in the 6500 block of Youree Drive just north of East 70th Street.
According to the major incident report the suspect walked into the Subway with a small handgun demanding money. The suspect then ran out of the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
There were no injuries reported during the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
