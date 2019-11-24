Shreveport church sets goal of 8,000 meals for community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Praise Temple Church is hosting their annual community feeding with a goal of serving 8,000 meals. The church partners with area groups to serve Thanksgiving meals out of 14 locations.
Several of the volunteers are church members who participate in the event with their families.
“We do this in honor of my late mother and aunt, whose birthday would have been today,” Barbara Coleman says. “It makes us feel good to give back to the community.”
Coleman and her family cooked and served food at the Lakeshore Community Center. She says it’s a family tradition.
Several people who received food were very grateful.
“It’s nice to know people care about others," Jacob Robinson says. “More groups should set high goals of feeding the communities they live in and lending a helping hand.”
