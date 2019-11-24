SEC WEST CHAMPS: No. 1 LSU routs Arkansas to win Battle for the Golden Boot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU was explosive in both the air and ground game, while the defense was flying around all night against Arkansas, as the Tigers won the SEC West and the Battle for the Golden Boot on Saturday.
LSU (11-0, 7-0 SEC) cruised to a 56-20 win over Arkansas (2-9, 0-7 SEC) and can finish no worse than a tie for first place in the SEC West with Alabama. The Tigers own the tiebreaker after their 46-41 victory over the Tide.
Quarterback Joe Burrow was 23-of-28 for 327 yards and three touchdowns. Burrow became the fourth SEC quarterback to surpass 4,000 passing yards in a season. He has now passed for 6,908 yards as a Tiger to jump JaMarcus Russell (6,625 yards) into third place on LSU’s career passing yards list. Burrow has thrown 41 touchdown passes this season. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had six carries for a career-high 188 yards and three touchdowns. He now has more than 1,000 yards rushing in 2019. He also caught seven passes for another 65 yards against the Razorbacks.
Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had six catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns to increase his single-season total to 17. Fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught four balls for 27 yards and a touchdown. His season touchdown total is now at 12. Tight end Thaddeus Moss also had four catches for 68 yards. He has 36 receptions on the year, the most by a tight end in a single season in school history.
LSU is the first team in SEC history with a 4,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher, and two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season. The Tigers have now accumulated 6,172 yards of offense on the season, which is another school record for this group. LSU had 612 yards of total offense to just 304 for Arkansas.
The Tigers took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in six plays. The drive was capped off with a 37-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to Chase for the early 7-0 lead. Arkansas kicker Connor Limpert later made a 24-yard field goal to put the Razorbacks on the board to make it 7-3 with 3:39 left in the first quarter. A 47-yard field goal from Limpert made it 7-6 in the second quarter.
LSU then went on to score 49-unanswered points. The again went 75 yards in six plays on a drive that culminated with a touchdown plunge by freshman running back Tyrion Davis-Price to extend the lead to 14-6. Moss had two big catches on the drive. One went for 20 yards and the other was good for 30 yards.
The LSU defense then forced a three-and-out. LSU seized the opportunity and scored on a 27-yard run by Edwards-Helaire to go up 21-6 with 3:17 left in the half. After the defense created another three-and-out, the offense drove 90 yards in nine plays on a drive that culminated with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to Jefferson to make it 28-6 with only :14 left in the half.
In the third quarter, Burrow tossed a 50-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Chase to make it 35-6. Later, LSU needed just one play and it was Edwards-Helaire again. This time he reached pay dirt on a 26-yard run to extend the lead to 42-6. On their next possession, the Tigers again needed just one play to get into the end zone and again, it was No. 22 providing the highlight. Edwards-Helaire went 89 yards down the sideline to make it 49-6 with 2:46 left in the third quarter. It was the longest touchdown run of Edwards-Helaire’s career and the fifth-longest touchdown run in LSU history.
In the fourth quarter, John Emery Jr. raced for a 39-yard touchdown run to put LSU up 56-6. Arkansas later scored two touchdowns.
LSU has now won the SEC West and will face Georgia in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 7, 2019. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. The game will be shown on WAFB. It is the first time since 2011 that the Tigers will play for a conference championship. LSU faced Georgia in that game also. The Tigers came away with the 42-10 victory.
