Plane crashes in Red River; occupants not injured

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La (KSLA) - Two men are safe following a plane crash in the Red River on Sunday morning.
According to Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Gray, just before 11 a.m., two men were practicing touch-and-go landings at Shreveport’s Downtown Airport when the engine failed in their Cessna aircraft.
The plane went into the Red River near the end of the airport’s south runway. Another pilot told CPSO that they saw the plane take off and heard its engine stop.
When he saw the plane drop below the tree line, he called 911, according to CPSO.
According to Bossier City Spokeswoman Traci Landry, two people were safely able to get out of the plane after crashing.
The pair were found near the Bossier City water plant, near Traffic Street and Berry Street. They were sent to a Shreveport hospital as a precaution.
Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene as well as the Bossier City Police, Bossier City Fire Department and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. Crews remain on scene to investigate.
Stacy Kuba, interim director of airports for the Shreveport Airport Authority, says the Downtown Airport has returned to normal operations.
The plane is expected to be removed at a later date.
