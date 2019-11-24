La. State Exhibit Museum’s new ‘wild’ art show opens

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana State Exhibit Museum is now showcasing artwork by the Louisiana Society of Animal Artists.
The museum is located at 3015 Greenwood Road. The Animal Art themed Exhibit will be on display in the west wing gallery room at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum from Nov. 17 through Dec. 27.
“This year the society has decided to do smaller scale artwork, said Nita Cole, curator for the Lousiana State Exhibit Museum. "(Works of art are) more reasonably priced in hopes that people will be shopping for Christmas”.
Over 15 artists have their work showcased in this exhibit. One artist’s artwork is heavily influenced by his frequent trips to South Africa.
“It’s nothing like painting, said Artist Don Edwards. "It’s just enjoyable”.
The museum has been open since 1939. For more information, including exhibit hours, click here.
