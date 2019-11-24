Ending the weekend warm and dry, but rain arrives Tuesday

Happy Sunday ArkLaTex! We're wrapping up the weekend on a dry and sunny note thanks to high pressure. This morning will be rather chilly as temperatures area-wide climb out of the 30s. Keep out the winter jacket as you head to church this morning, but by the lunch hour, temperatures will be in the low 60s.
Afternoon highs today will reach the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies yet again. Heading into the work week/holiday week, Monday remains nice as well. By the afternoon, we'll reach the low 70s under mostly sunny skies, but by the late evening, clouds and a possible shower are possible ahead of a wet Tuesday.
Tuesday, an upper level disturbance will edge closer into the ArkLaTex. We'll still warm into the mid 70s, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day with a greater chance picking up in the evening. By early Wednesday, the rain will exit leaving a slight cooler but dry day in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Thanksgiving forecast: Highs will reach the upper 50s/low 60s, but more scattered wet weather is expected on Thursday. If you have travel plans that day, the good news is we're not looking at severe storms at this time, but the rain may slow you down.
Have a great Sunday!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
