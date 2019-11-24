The driver of fatal car crash has died from injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The driver involved in a fatal car crash has died from injuries.
The car accident happened Friday afternoon on Louisiana Highway 168 in northern Caddo Parish, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
The passenger of the crash was pronounced dead at the scene, McConnell reported.
According to the Caddo Parish press release at about 1:30 p.m., a motorist saw a black Chevrolet pickup speeding south on Interstate 49 just before exiting onto eastbound LA 168.
Another witness saw a truck matching the same description cross into the westbound lane of LA 168 just before a curve, Senior Deputy Michael McConnell reported.
The pickup, which was traveling at a high speed, ran off the road and struck a tree.
The crash is still under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
