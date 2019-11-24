ArkLaTex resident dies in wreck in South Louisiana

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — An ArkLaTex man died when his car ran into an 18-wheeler that had turned into his path, authorities say.
Killed was 26-year-old Kevin Johnson, of Shreveport, according to Louisiana State Police.
The accident happened on U.S. Highway 190 east of Louisiana Highway 976 about three miles south of Fordoche in Pointe Coupee Parish shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
Fordoche is about 20 miles north-northeast of Lafayette and about the same distance west-northwest of Baton Rouge.
The initial investigation shows Johnson was driving east on U.S. 190 when a westbound 1996 Peterbilt tractor-trailer rig turned left in front him, Trooper Taylor J. Scrantz said.
Johnson’s 2006 Honda Accord struck the big rig on its passenger side door.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the 18-wheeler — 63-year-old Kenneth Charles, of Fordoche — was not hurt.
“Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis,” Scrantz said.
