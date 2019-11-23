Tips to keep you and your family safe from the flu ahead of holiday season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It seems like everybody knows at least one person who’s sick right now, and with the holidays fast approaching, WAFB has got some tips to make sure you don’t get sick yourself, or pass those germs on to your loved ones.
Cases of strep throat and the flu are definitely making the rounds, and when it comes to Baton Rouge and the State of Louisiana, we’re currently a hotbed for the flu.
If you thought the flu was bad in the Baton Rouge area, you were right. Louisiana is among the states leading the nation in flu activity, according to the Walgreens Flu Index. More specifically, Baton Rouge is ranked 6th in the entire nation for number of flu cases.
Normally, the holidays bring family and friends closer together, which can lead to spreading more germs. BlueCross BlueShield of Louisiana has some tips to practice effective germ control:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer
- Cover your mouth with a tissue if you sneeze or cough, or use your sleeve
- Don’t drink or eat after others
- Cook food all the way through and make sure you use utensils
- Clean and disinfect your desk, bathrooms, kitchen counters, and even your cell phones
- If you’re sick, stay home from work or school to avoid getting any of your coworkers/classmates sick
Of course, the holidays can be stressful, and stress can make you more susceptible to illnesses, so try to plan ahead and get some sleep. It’s also recommended to get a flu shot now, as it takes about two weeks before it kicks in.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says most of the time, flu activity peaks between December and February, and it can last as late as May, so with Thanksgiving on the horizon, there’s still a long way to go this flu season.
