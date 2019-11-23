Shreveport police seek help solving purse snatching

Shreveport police are circulating these surveillance camera photos in an effort to solve a purse snatching Friday in the 1100 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By KSLA Digital Team | November 22, 2019 at 11:31 PM CST - Updated November 22 at 11:31 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There was a purse snatching Friday in Shreveport.

Now police are sharing surveillance camera photos in an attempt to identify those responsible.

The purse snatching occurred in the 1100 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, the Police Department reports.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the crime to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.

The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.

