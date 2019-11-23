Shreveport police seek help solving purse snatching

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There was a purse snatching Friday in Shreveport.
Now police are sharing surveillance camera photos in an attempt to identify those responsible.
The purse snatching occurred in the 1100 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, the Police Department reports.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the crime to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
