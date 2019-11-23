Merchants raise reward for information about shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A reward now is being offered for information about a shooting in the city of Natchitoches.
Merchants have donated toward a $500 reward in an attempt to help police determine who shot 20-year-old Jirah Lyons, of Natchitoches.
Investigators believe the shooting occurred on Amulet Street on the afternoon of Oct. 18.
Authorities were notified about 3:45 p.m. that date that Lyons had shown up at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center seeking treatment of a gunshot wound to the neck.
Officers learned that Lyons and another person were traveling on Amulet Street when someone began shooting at their vehicle near Hedges Street.
“The heinous act nearly claimed the life of Lyons,” says a Facebook post by the Police Department.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call police Detective John Wynn (318) 357-3811, Lt. Jeff Townson (318) 357-3852 or the Police Department at (318) 352-8101.
Tips also can be submitted through the free Tipsoft application.
Or they can be texted to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing your message.
Information also can be submitted online by clicking here.
