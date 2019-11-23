Man facing life threatening injures in overnight shooting; gunman still at large

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Shreveport Police officers are investigating an overnight shooting on Saturday morning.
The shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 in the 2100 block of Pearl Street. That’s north Shreveport in the Martin Luther King neighborhood.
According to the major incident report, the gunman opened fire on the victim striking him in the chest. The victim then ran from his home to his uncle’s home. The victim’s uncle took him by car to a local hospital where he is facing life-threatening injuries.
Police say the gunman is still at large after running away from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
