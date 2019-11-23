1 killed, another critically hurt when pickup hits tree

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries as a result of a truck striking a tree.
It happened Friday afternoon on Louisiana Highway 168 in northern Caddo Parish, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
About 1:30 p.m., a motorist saw a black Chevrolet pickup speeding south on Interstate 49 just before exiting onto eastbound LA 168.
Another witness saw a truck matching the same description cross into the westbound lane of LA 168 just before a curve, Senior Deputy Michael McConnell reported.
The pickup, which was traveling at a high speed, ran off the road and struck a tree.
The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, McConnell reported.
Caddo Fire District 8 personnel took the driver to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment of what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, the investigator added.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.