1 killed, another critically hurt when pickup hits tree

Witnesses reported having seen the truck traveling at a high speed, authorities say

One person died and another was critically hurt when a pickup ran off the road and struck a tree along Louisiana Highway 168 in northern Caddo Parish the afternoon of Nov. 22, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)
November 22, 2019

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries as a result of a truck striking a tree.

It happened Friday afternoon on Louisiana Highway 168 in northern Caddo Parish, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

About 1:30 p.m., a motorist saw a black Chevrolet pickup speeding south on Interstate 49 just before exiting onto eastbound LA 168.

Another witness saw a truck matching the same description cross into the westbound lane of LA 168 just before a curve, Senior Deputy Michael McConnell reported.

The pickup, which was traveling at a high speed, ran off the road and struck a tree.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, McConnell reported.

Caddo Fire District 8 personnel took the driver to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment of what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, the investigator added.

