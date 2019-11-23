HOW TO WATCH: Arkansas vs No. 1 LSU

HOW TO WATCH: Arkansas vs No. 1 LSU
LSU Football (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne | November 23, 2019 at 12:16 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 12:59 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU is back in Tiger Stadium to host Arkansas on Saturday for the annual Battle for the Golden Boot.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The TigerTV Tailgate show previewing the game will air from 3:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. This is the final show of the semester.

____________

CLICK HERE IF YOU DON’T SEE THE VIDEO PLAYER

How to Watch the Game:

____________

Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page

____________

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.