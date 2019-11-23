Homeless man accused of arson in East Texas

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — A homeless man is accused of setting fire to a vacant residence in East Texas.
Edward Lee Winch, 25, of Marshall, is being held in the Harrison County Jail's Travis Street annex on a charge of arson, booking records show.
His bond has been set at $75,000.
Police officers responded Wednesday to the area of East End Boulevard South and Johnson Street after witnesses reported seeing a man dressed in black set fire to a residence in the 1000 block of Five Notch Road, the Marshall Police Department reports.
Authorities found Winch in the 1000 block of East End Boulevard South.
He was detained until a Marshall Fire Department fire marshal advised that Winch would be charged with one count of arson.
