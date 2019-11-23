Dry weekend for holiday shopping. Rain returns next week!

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! It's the Saturday before Thanksgiving so many of you may head out and grocery shop. A great weekend to do so! Temperatures started off in the 40s this morning under partly cloudy skies, but the weather will gradually improve this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s as skies gradually clear. We're thankful for yet another dry weekend in the ArkLaTex, but rain returns early next week and into Thanksgiving Day.
Get ready for another chilly night, overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 30s. Heading out the door for early church service on Sunday, layer up! We’ll be in the upper 30s and low 40s. For the later, afternoon services, we’ll rapidly warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunday, again, rain free and accompanied by mostly sunny skies.
Overnight temperatures Sunday, slightly warmer in the low 40s. Happy Thanksgiving Break for the students and teachers. For the workers, expect a cool morning with afternoon highs back up to the low 70s. Monday will see mostly sunshine and dry temperatures with winds 10-15mph. Monday night, rain could find its way into the ArkLaTex ahead of Tuesday cold front.
Tuesday, rain chances are only around 20% and aren't looking too impressive at the moment, but rain and thunderstorms are likely for parts of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are still expected to reach the 70s on Tuesday. Behind the front, temperatures will only fall into the low 60s for afternoon highs Wednesday.
Thanksgiving Forecast: So far, Thursday looks to be the wettest day for the ArkLaTex, which may put a damper on travel plans that day. Best days to travel look to be Monday or Wednesday. Besides the rain and thunderstorms, afternoon highs will settled back in the low 60s.
As we get closer to next week, we'll keep you updated with latest timing and intensity of next weeks rainy days. Until then, enjoy this stellar weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
