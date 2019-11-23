Dry weekend for holiday shopping. Rain returns next week!

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! It's the Saturday before Thanksgiving so many of you may head out and grocery shop. A great weekend to do so! Temperatures started off in the 40s this morning under partly cloudy skies, but the weather will gradually improve this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s as skies gradually clear. We're thankful for yet another dry weekend in the ArkLaTex, but rain returns early next week and into Thanksgiving Day.