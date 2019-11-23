Cop killer Grover Cannon gets life sentence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The man convicted of killing a Shreveport police officer must serve the rest of his life in prison for the crime, jurors have decided.
Earlier this week, the same jurors unanimously convicted 31-year-old Grover De’Aundre Cannon, of Shreveport, of first-degree murder for gunning down Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley in 2015.
Just like with the verdict, a unanimous 12-0 vote of the jury was required for him to get the death penalty.
If even one juror refused to vote for the death penalty, Cannon automatically gets life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Cannon was convicted Wednesday and the penalty phase of his trial began the next day.
His attorneys called witnesses and presented evidence about his mental abilities in an effort to get him life in prison instead of death by lethal injection.
At one point Friday, the defense attorneys move for a mistrial because Cannon allegedly suffers “clear mental delusions” that leave him with “inability to rationalize what’s happening.”
The judge denied the request.
Prosecutors, meantime, presented reasons they think the death penalty is warranted.
KSLA News 12′s Stacey Cameron has been keeping track of the proceedings in Caddo District Court in Shreveport:
