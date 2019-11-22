10-year-old accused of assault and battery on a teacher

FOUKE, Ark. (KSLA) — A Fouke Elementary School student is accused of threatening a teacher and throwing a knife on the Southwest Arkansas campus.
The altercation involving the 10-year-old occurred about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, the Miller County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office reports.
The child was at the school with family members and was upset with them as well, Chief Deputy Mark Lewis said.
The student allegedly had a knife, made threats and threw the knife.
The juvenile was immediately detained.
The student now faces one count each of aggravated assault and second-degree battery.
In Arkansas, it is a felony to strike a schoolteacher.
The youth now is being held in a juvenile detention facility.
