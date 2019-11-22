Venus and Jupiter nearly ‘collide’ in the evening sky this weekend

About an hour after the sun sets this weekend head outside and look southwest just after 6pm. You’ll see 2 ‘stars’ shining brightly very close to each other. The brighter star on the bottom right is the planet Venus, while the slightly fainter Jupiter will be on top left. The two planets will be just 1.4 degrees away from each other, or about the width of your index finger at arm’s length. The two will be closest to each other Sunday evening.