Traffic alert: Wreck shuts down part of eastbound I-20

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Part of eastbound Interstate 20 is closed to traffic.
There’s been an accident on I-20 near Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City.
Eastbound traffic is backed up past the Traffic Street exit as a result of the wreck that involves a tractor-trailer rig and another vehicle.
KSLA News 12 has been told that one person has been taken to a hospital.
There’s no immediate word about the extent of that person’s injuries.
Authorities are urging eastbound motorists to take a different route.
One alternative is eastbound U.S. Highway 80 from Shreveport into Bossier City.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.