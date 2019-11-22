Traffic alert: Wreck shuts down part of eastbound I-20

KSLA News 12 has been told that one person has been taken to a hospital.

A wreck involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle led to the shutdown of eastbound Interstate 20 near Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City the night of Nov. 21. (Source: LaDOTD traffic camera)
By KSLA Digital Team | November 21, 2019 at 9:56 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 9:56 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Part of eastbound Interstate 20 is closed to traffic.

There’s been an accident on I-20 near Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City.

Eastbound traffic is backed up past the Traffic Street exit as a result of the wreck that involves a tractor-trailer rig and another vehicle.

There’s no immediate word about the extent of that person’s injuries.

Authorities are urging eastbound motorists to take a different route.

One alternative is eastbound U.S. Highway 80 from Shreveport into Bossier City.

