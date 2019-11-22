Stainless steel, broken glass and buzz, Tesla makes a pickup

Musk said the Cybertruck will start at $39,900 but a tri-motor, long-range version will have a base price of $69,900. It will have a battery range of between 250 miles (402.3 kilometers) and more than 500 miles and will be able to tow up to 14,000 pounds. Tesla says the truck can go from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.9 seconds.