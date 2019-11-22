SPD searching for suspect in credit union robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for the person that robbed a Barksdale Credit Union on Thursday, Nov. 21.
It happened at the Youree Branch.
According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Ofc. Christina Curtis, the robber was wearing a fake beard and wig. They approached the counter and handed a note to the teller demanding money and threatening to shoot.
The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot, going westbound on Sofia.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
