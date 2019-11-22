Rain Friday followed by sunny weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We already have some showers and storms across the ArkLaTex and more is on the way. The cold front will be pushing through the region later on this morning and into the early afternoon hours. We are still anticipating the rain to have moved out by the time playoff football gets started for area high schools this evening. Your weekend is shaping up to start cool and finish comfortable.
For your Friday expect scattered showers throughout the morning out ahead of the cold front. We expect the front to be moving through the heart of the ArkLaTex during the early afternoon hours. During this time we could see some more thunderstorm activity, but we are not anticipating any severe weather. Out ahead of the front we are still seeing some very mild temperatures this morning and that will continue until the front moves through.
Your weekend forecast is shaping up to be sunny and comfortable. While we will see cooler temperatures behind on the front on Saturday, our high temperatures will not be straying very far from average. By Sunday our highs will quickly return to the mid 60s before warming up even more next week.
As we move into the week of Thanksgiving we are tracking above average temperatures along with a few shower chances for the ArkLaTex. So if you will be cooking your Turkey outside on the big day you might be needing an umbrella.
In the meantime, make sure you grab an umbrella today as you head out the door.
Have a great day and weekend! First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
