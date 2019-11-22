Judge denies motion for mistrial for cop killer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Testimony on Day 2 of Grover De’Aundre Cannon’s sentencing hearing briefly was interrupted when his attorneys filed for a mistrial on the basis that the convicted cop killer is mentally ill.
They argued that the 31-year-old Shreveport man suffers “clear mental delusions” that leave him with “inability to rationalize what’s happening” and that his paranoia and talk of conspiracy are making it practically impossible for them to defend him.
The Caddo District Court judge denied the motion for a mistrial.
Earlier today, a neuropsychologist and a pediatrician testified that Cannon has been diagnosed with prenatal alcohol spectrum disorder.
Cannon’s sister discussed their parents’ problems with drugs and alcohol.
And someone who once knew Cannon described him as having devilish dark eyes that “look right through you, like something’s not right.”
KSLA News 12′s Stacey Cameron is tracking the case:
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.