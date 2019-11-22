Judge denies motion for mistrial for cop killer

Grover Cannon’s attorneys had argued that his paranoia makes it almost impossible to defend him

Judge denies motion for mistrial for cop killer Grover Cannon
By Stacey Cameron and Curtis Heyen | November 22, 2019 at 3:33 PM CST - Updated November 22 at 4:36 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Testimony on Day 2 of Grover De’Aundre Cannon’s sentencing hearing briefly was interrupted when his attorneys filed for a mistrial on the basis that the convicted cop killer is mentally ill.

Cop killer Grover Cannon's attorneys move for a mistrial

They argued that the 31-year-old Shreveport man suffers “clear mental delusions” that leave him with “inability to rationalize what’s happening” and that his paranoia and talk of conspiracy are making it practically impossible for them to defend him.

The Caddo District Court judge denied the motion for a mistrial.

Earlier today, a neuropsychologist and a pediatrician testified that Cannon has been diagnosed with prenatal alcohol spectrum disorder.

Cannon’s sister discussed their parents’ problems with drugs and alcohol.

And someone who once knew Cannon described him as having devilish dark eyes that “look right through you, like something’s not right.”

KSLA News 12′s Stacey Cameron is tracking the case:

RELATED:

Convicted cop killer testifies during penalty phase of his trial

Grover Cannon found guilty of killing Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley

Trial starts Thursday for accused cop killer

Grover Cannon jury selection set to begin Thursday

Jury selection begins in trial of man accused of killing SPD Officer Thomas LaValley

Grover Cannon jury selection set to restart on Oct. 17

Court decides Grover Cannon murder trial jury selection will remain in Baton Rouge

Man accused of killing Shreveport police officer now charged with obscenity

Trial date tentatively set for man accused of killing SPD officer

Jury selection remains uncertain in accused cop killer’s trial

Accused cop killer’s trial now expected to start in the fall

Accused cop killer Grover Cannon indicted by Caddo grand jury

Request to restart jury selection in Cannon trial denied

Outside jury to be used for Grover Cannon trial

Suspect in slaying of SPD officer captured in Queensborough

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.