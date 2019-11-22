Minden reinstates another police officer

He and his brother — who previously regained his job — had been accused of making racist Facebook posts

Attorney Pam Breedlove shows something to the Minden civil service board during a hearing the night of Nov. 21. (Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12)
By Doug Warner | November 21, 2019 at 7:56 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 8:00 PM

BREAKING: After two hours of shocking testimony, including from the Mayor and Chief who said they heard councilman Herbert Taylor admit to fabricating alleged racist post, the civil service board reinstates Shawn Griffith to the police department. You’ll hear from the officer, the chief, mayor, and Taylor tonight at 10pm.

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Minden officials this evening reinstated a police officer who was one of two fired earlier this year over accusations that they had made racist Facebook posts.

At 10pm .. EXPLOSIVE testimony in Minden as a former officer fights for his job. The mayor, police chief and another...

FIREWORKS in Minden. The city attorney, Charles Minifield, is doing everything within his power to prevent the civil service board from hearing evidence from a former MPD officer who claims someone else fabricated alleged racists post. The board continues to tell Mr Minifield they are going to hear the case. Full report at 10pm.

Officer Shawn Griffith regained his job during a civil service hearing.

Earlier this week, attorney Pamela Breedlove predicted that tonight she would prove that her clients — Griffith and his brother Officer Shane Griffith — made no derogatory social media posts.

She and Shawn Griffith appeared in Webster District Court in downtown Minden on Tuesday after filing suit against the city to get his job back.

Breedlove filed suit because, she said, Griffith was not allowed to have his firing appeal heard by a civil service board after the board claimed Griffith was not protected by civil service law.

“The district court disagreed, that they (civil service board) did have jurisdiction and should have heard the appeal,” she said.

Judge Charles Smith remanded Griffith’s employment appeal back to the civil service board to hear his case.

Previously, Shane Griffith later was reinstated to the police force after Breedlove successfully argued that proper procedure was not followed leading up to his termination.

