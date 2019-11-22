Minden reinstates another police officer

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Minden officials this evening reinstated a police officer who was one of two fired earlier this year over accusations that they had made racist Facebook posts.
Officer Shawn Griffith regained his job during a civil service hearing.
Earlier this week, attorney Pamela Breedlove predicted that tonight she would prove that her clients — Griffith and his brother Officer Shane Griffith — made no derogatory social media posts.
She and Shawn Griffith appeared in Webster District Court in downtown Minden on Tuesday after filing suit against the city to get his job back.
Breedlove filed suit because, she said, Griffith was not allowed to have his firing appeal heard by a civil service board after the board claimed Griffith was not protected by civil service law.
“The district court disagreed, that they (civil service board) did have jurisdiction and should have heard the appeal,” she said.
Judge Charles Smith remanded Griffith’s employment appeal back to the civil service board to hear his case.
Previously, Shane Griffith later was reinstated to the police force after Breedlove successfully argued that proper procedure was not followed leading up to his termination.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.