Man assaulted with box cutter; police investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about an incident where a man was sliced in the face with a box cutter.
Officers got the call just after 3 a.m. to the 5000 block of Monkhouse Drive, near the Valero gas station.
Police say the victim received a single, but severe, gash to the left side of his head. His injury is non-life threatening according to police.
He was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.
Officers and detectives remain on scene.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.