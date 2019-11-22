Man assaulted with box cutter; police investigating

By KSLA Digital Team | November 22, 2019 at 6:07 AM CST - Updated November 22 at 6:07 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about an incident where a man was sliced in the face with a box cutter.

Officers got the call just after 3 a.m. to the 5000 block of Monkhouse Drive, near the Valero gas station.

Police say the victim received a single, but severe, gash to the left side of his head. His injury is non-life threatening according to police.

He was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

Officers and detectives remain on scene.

