Great weekend with more rain by next week

(KSLA) - The weekend will have great weather with no chance of rain while next week could have some rain just about everyday. The rain chances will steadily increase as we go throughout the week. By Thanksgiving and Black Friday, there will be a 30% chance of rain.
Through this evening, the rain will be coming to an end. There will not be anymore strong storms. Only a few showers. It's a good idea to keep the rain gear with you just to be on the safe side. Friday night football weather is shaping up to be pretty good. There will be only a couple lingering showers, but those will be moving away. Temperatures will be a little cooler around the 60s.
Tonight, the rain will move away. The clouds will take their time though. Those clouds will eventually move out by Saturday morning, so it will be a clouds start to the day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler tonight. After only cooling down to the 60s the last few nights, it will cool down to the mid 40s. tonight! You may want a light jacket for any evening plans.
Saturday and Sunday are both looking great! The sunshine will be back with no chance of rain. I think there will be a few passing clouds here and there, especially on Saturday. But by the afternoon on both days, there will be nothing but sunshine. Saturday will warm up to the upper 50s near 60 degrees, while Sunday will warm up to the mid 60s. It will be a great weekend!
Monday will also be pretty nice. There will be a few more clouds, and at times, it may seem completely cloudy. There is a 10% chance for a couple small showers. I still think you can leave the umbrella at home though. Temperatures will warm up quickly to the lower 70s. It should be a nice start to the holiday week.
Tuesday and Wednesday both have a chance of rain. Our next cold front will arrive around Tuesday. So, depending on the speed of the front, and how much moisture is associated with the front, that will determine how much rain we will see. Right now, I have a 20% chance of rain both days. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday up to the mid 60s, then Wednesday will be cooler, only warming up to the lower 60s.
On Thanksgiving, there will be a slightly higher chance of rain. There is a 30% chance as of now, but that may change since the computer models have been going back and forth lately. So, I would be prepared for some rain to be around. Temperatures will also likely be in the lower to mid 60s. The same forecast is likely for Black Friday, except it should be a little warmer.
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.