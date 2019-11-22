Gift ideas for your hard to buy for family member

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s Thanksgiving week and that means right behind it comes one of the biggest shopping days of the year. While you’re sifting through the Black Friday ads looking for ideas for your loved ones, sometimes it can be hard to find the perfect gift for your hard to buy for family member.
CNET.com has a guide to help you find gift ideas for each member of the family. From mom to dad to your significant other, they share some popular items in a variety of price ranges.
For instance, for moms, consider a portable power bank to keep phone or other devices charged when she’s on the go. The Anker PowerCore 13000 runs about $36 on Amazon.
Click here if you’d like to see other ideas for some of your hard to by for loved ones.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.