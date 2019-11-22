First Alert: Showers possible for Thanksgiving

By Andrew Brightman | November 22, 2019 at 11:50 AM CST - Updated November 22 at 11:50 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We are now less than a week away from Thanksgiving and many of you are making plans to travel for the big holiday or are planning to host loved ones. For those of you planning to travel, depending on where you’re going, the weather could give you some headaches. For others celebrating in the ArkLaTex showers and average temperatures look to be in your future.

For the biggest travel day of the year two strong areas of low pressure will be located on both coasts of the United States. While this may not have a direct impact on where you’re travelling or where loved ones are coming from it will more than likely impact air traffic on that day.

What you can expect if you are traveling on the busiest day of the year
Back in the ArkLaTex a cold front will likely pass through the region very early Wednesday morning, but even though the front will have moved out of the ArkLaTex by Thanksgiving showers are still possible for the region. So that backyard football game might be a little on the muddy side.

Showers are possible on your Thanksgiving
Temperatures won’t be a huge concern on Thanksgiving. Expect high temperatures for the most part to be right around average across the ArkLaTex. Depending on the strength of the front early Wednesday we either could be closer to 60 or 70 on Turkey Day. Northern parts of the ArkLaTex could see slightly below normal temperatures due to a more prolonged period in the colder air.

What to expect as you begin to eat those Turkeys.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on your Thanksgiving forecast for the ArkLaTex. Here’s how you can always get the latest forecast updates:

