DONATE! KSLA News 12’s Holiday Food Drive on Nov. 22
By KSLA Digital Team | November 22, 2019 at 7:14 AM CST - Updated November 22 at 7:14 AM

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Have you donated to our food drive today?

We have three locations, two in Shreveport and one in Many, that are collecting donations with your favorite KSLA News 12 on-air personalities.

Word of God Ministries

6645 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71129

Morning: Maranda Whittington

Evening: Kenley Hargett

GEICO Insurance

8510 Youree Dr Suite B, Shreveport, LA

Morning: Christian Piekos

Evening: Grant Roberts

Community Bank of Louisiana

795 San Antonio Ave, Many, LA

Meteorologist Jessica Moore

