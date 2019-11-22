FAA report: Plane clipped into house before emergency landing; sheriff’s office reports 2 injured

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A private plane headed to Gladewater made an emergency landing Friday afternoon and two people on board were injured.
According to the FAA, the Cirrus SR 22 clipped a house while making the landing nine miles northwest of Tyler at 1:30 p.m.
According to Larry Christian with the Smith County Office, a plane reportedly landed in a field in the 15570 block of County Road 434. Initially, it was reported the plane had crashed into a home.
Christian said he has learned that the pilot and a passenger were both injured in the incident. He added that he doesn’t know the severity of their injuries. Both people are being taken to UT Health - Tyler for treatment of their injuries.
According to FAA, the plane had left Terrell with a planned destination of Gladewater. During the flight, the pilot experienced a loss of power and deployed the parachute for landing.
A Cirrus aircraft is one that has a safety parachute that it is able to deploy when the plane is going down. The parachute system is designed to protect occupants in the event of an emergency by lowering the aircraft to the ground after deployment, according to CirrusAircraft.com.
