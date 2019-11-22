Biker group collects canned goods for The Salvation Army

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the last 26 years, a group of bikers has been giving back to the community by collecting food for those in need.
Members of American Bikers Active Toward Education have collected canned goods for the last several weeks. At 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, the group will meet at Fud’s, 2459 E. 70th Street to load up a truck with the donations.
At 2 p.m., ABATE members will embark on its annual SPAM run led by a police escort. Once they arrive, everyone will help unload food donations.
For more information on The Salvation Army’s Food Pantry and other programs, click here.
