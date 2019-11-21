6-year-old shot at apartment; gunman sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A six-year-old is recovering following a shooting that happened late Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 100 block of Ute Trail. That's in Shreveport's Cherokee Park neighborhood.
Police say that the child was standing near a window when she was hit in the shoulder.
According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Ofc. Christina Curtis, the child's injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Police do not have any suspect description at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates as they become available.
