Wet finish to week for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday Eve! After staying dry and warm for the first half of the week showers will be moving into the ArkLaTex starting today. The showers today will be much more scattered than the line of thunderstorms we are likely to see on Friday when the cold front will actually push through the region. Behind the front we should clear out nicely for the weekend, and while it will be cooler to start the weekend temperatures will quickly begin to rebound. By the start of Thanksgiving week we should be back into the 70s, but showers are possible by the time you start to load your Turkeys into the oven on Thanksgiving.