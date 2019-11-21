Wet finish to week for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday Eve! After staying dry and warm for the first half of the week showers will be moving into the ArkLaTex starting today. The showers today will be much more scattered than the line of thunderstorms we are likely to see on Friday when the cold front will actually push through the region. Behind the front we should clear out nicely for the weekend, and while it will be cooler to start the weekend temperatures will quickly begin to rebound. By the start of Thanksgiving week we should be back into the 70s, but showers are possible by the time you start to load your Turkeys into the oven on Thanksgiving.
Your Thursday forecast will have some scattered shower chances throughout the day across the ArkLaTex. Even though we will see some wet weather temperatures will still make it into the 70s. This is due to the fact that the front is still well off to our west and will not arrive until Friday.
When the front does arrive expect a line of thunderstorms to be associated with that front. Timing on the front will most likely be around 1 PM for Shreveport-Bossier City. The good news for playoff football is that the rain should be gone before kickoff Friday evening.
This weekend will bring sunny skies back to the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be cool Saturday, but still expect highs near 60 degrees. By Sunday high temperatures should be back in the mid 60s with 70s in the forecast for early next week.
So get ready to use those umbrellas over the next couple days, but the winter gear will not be necessary behind this front.
Have a great Thursday! First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
