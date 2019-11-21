Sentencing underway in Grover Cannon trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The sentencing phase of the trial for the man convicted of Ofc. Thomas LaValley's murder on Thursday.
Grover Cannon was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
On Thursday, the trial moved to the penalty phase. Cannon's lawyers presented mitigating evidence to the jury. This wasn't testimony justifying the murder — but things that the jury may consider in deciding against the death penalty.
Things such as extreme childhood abuse, mental instability or drugs would be discussed.
Cannon would only be sentenced to the death penalty if the twelve jurors unanimously voted in favor of the death penalty.
