The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree and Red Kettle Campaigns kick off on Nov. 21

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The iconic bells and red kettles will make their return for the holiday season starting Thursday, Nov. 21.
At 10 a.m. The Salvation Army will kick off their red kettle campaign inside Mall St. Vincent at the Courtyard next to the mall’s Angel Tree.
The mayors of Shreveport, Adrian Perkins, and Bossier City, Lo Walker, are expected to attend. Captain Shreve High School’s band, dance line and cheerleaders will perform at the kickoff.
The Salvation Army will begin setting up red kettles outside of stores in Shreveport- Bossier. All remaining kettles will be up by Friday, Nov. 29.
The red kettle campaign is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraising event of the year. This year they are hoping to reach their goal of $1,150,000.
“We have looked at the records and saw that kettles were down last year but we’re excited,” said Salvation Army’s Lt. Jamaal Ellis. “We’ve got some great indicators that we’ll have a successful kettle season.”
This year the Salvation Army has decided to go digital and allow people to not only donate cash but donate on through their phone.
“At one point we did a text to give to kind of see how that went, but with all these devices ... it makes it simple because all you really have to do is bump your phone to the kettle and it will pull up that site for you to be able to give,” Ellis said.
Ellis says they are also still looking for bell ringers this holiday season.
“We reach out and say hey if you can volunteer and help us, that’s going to be more and more resources that go back in our community,” he said.
Also back this year is the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. This year the program will be servicing 1,200 children in our area.
“The Angel Tree program is so unique,” Ellis said. “You have the name of the child so it makes it personable, so when we’re able to get Christmas gifts for these kids it’s not just Christmas gifts for a random kid, it’s Christmas for a specific child.”
If you are looking to volunteer with the Salvation Army this holiday season here are some other opportunities taking place:
Thanksgiving Day Feeding- Salvation Army Corps Community Center, 200 East Stoner Avenue, Shreveport
- Time: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Volunteers will assist with cooking and serving meals, cleaning dishes, meal deliver to churches, nursing homes, and residences as well as clean up.
Angel Tree Warehouse
- Date: Dec. 2 through Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Volunteers will help organize toys, clothes and other items for Christmas bags. Tasks also include loading/unloading vehicles, pumping up tires and balls etc.
- Volunteers must be 15 an older and work at least a three-hour shift.
- Afternoon and Saturday will be open with limited availability.
Angel Tree Tags Distribution
- Date: Nov. 13 to Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-Volunteers will donate time at Mall St.Vincent and Pierre-Bossier Mall working a pick-up tag table for the public to come and select a child to sponsor for the holidays.
Food Pantry and Family Store — The Salvation Army, 147 East Stoner Avenue, Shreveport
- This is a weekly need
- Volunteers can come on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Volunteers are needed to help in our food pantry and family store. They will be sorting and organizing food, clothing, furniture, electronics and more.
- You must be 16 or older to work in the Family Store.
To volunteer you can contact Scott McCloud at 318-424-3200 ext. 23 or email him at Scott.McCloud@uss.salvationarmy.org
