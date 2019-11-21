Rain likely Friday then a dry weekend ahead

(KSLA) - The hourly rain chances are going to be higher through Friday evening. Our next cold front will be arriving with more rain and a shot of cooler air. By this weekend, the rain will move away and the weather will cooperate again.
Through the rest of this evening, the rain chances will be increasing. The cold front has not quite reached us yet, but the rain ahead of the front has. So, there will be some shower activity north of I-20 this evening. Temperatures will still remain warm through the evening hours.
Overnight, the rain will become a little more widespread. By Friday morning, there will be plenty of scattered showers. So, it will likely be a wet commute. Keep that in mind since you may need to allow a few extra minutes on your way to work. Temperatures will only cool down to the lower to mid 60s. Sp, it will continue to be warm.
Friday is when the cold front will arrive. The rain chances will be much higher with all the rain expected. I have them up to 80%. The better chance for rain will be in the late morning to the early afternoon. An isolated strong storm with gusty wind and heavy rain is possible, but the threat for any severe weather appears to be low. By the evening, the rain will finally start to come to an end. So, for Friday night football with the next round of playoffs, there could be some lingering showers or at least some wet bleachers. Temperatures will be warm in the morning starting in the 60s and could reach the low 70s by midday. Cooler weather will settle in later in the afternoon especially across the northern ArkLaTex. Overnight, it will cool down to the mid 40s.
Saturday and Sunday are both looking great! The sunshine will be back with no chance of rain. I think there will be a few passing clouds here and there. Saturday will warm up to the upper 50s while Sunday will warm up to the mid 60s. It will be a great weekend!
Monday will also be pretty nice. There will be maybe a few more clouds, but still little to no chance of rain. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 70s. It will be a great start to the holiday week.
Tuesday and Wednesday both have a chance of rain. Our next cold front will arrive around Tuesday. So, depending on the speed of the front, and how much moisture is associated with the front, that will determine how much rain we will see. Right now, I have a 20% chance of rain both days. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday up to the mid 60s, then Wednesday will be cooler, only warming up to the mid 50s.
Have a great rest of your week!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.