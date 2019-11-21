Rain likely Friday then a dry weekend ahead

Friday is when the cold front will arrive. The rain chances will be much higher with all the rain expected. I have them up to 80%. The better chance for rain will be in the late morning to the early afternoon. An isolated strong storm with gusty wind and heavy rain is possible, but the threat for any severe weather appears to be low. By the evening, the rain will finally start to come to an end. So, for Friday night football with the next round of playoffs, there could be some lingering showers or at least some wet bleachers. Temperatures will be warm in the morning starting in the 60s and could reach the low 70s by midday. Cooler weather will settle in later in the afternoon especially across the northern ArkLaTex. Overnight, it will cool down to the mid 40s.