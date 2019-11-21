Pickup crashes into rural Bossier Parish store

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A pickup barreled into rural Bossier Parish store.
Thankfully, authorities say, no one was hurt.
It happened about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Sligo Road.
An elderly man was turning his Ford Ranger into the Sligo Country Store parking lot when his foot accidentally hit the accelerator, Bossier sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said.
The truck missed the propane tank storage cage outside the store and wound up halfway in the store and almost in the cooler.
“It was a true accident,” Davis said.
