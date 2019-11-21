LA man accused of exposing himself during daytime jogs

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Louisiana man is accused of exposing himself to passing motorists as he jogged through a neighborhood.
And children were in one of the vehicles.
Now 59-year-old Louis A. Schommer is charged with two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and three counts of obscenity.
The Haughton resident remains in the Bossier Maximum-Security Prison at Plain Dealing, where he was booked at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday, booking records show.
His bonds on the five charges total $75,000.
Schommer, of the 700 block of Fir Wood Lane, is accused of exposing himself in broad daylight in the Haughton area, particularly the Dogwood subdivision, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
It reportedly happened three times in March and November.
