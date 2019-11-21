Grocery ads to help you save on Thanksgiving

(KSLA) -What’s better than finding great deals on Black Friday? Finding great deals on items on your Thanksgiving shopping list.
Let’s face it. Thanksgiving dinner can get expensive especially if you’re planning for dozens of family members or guests.
We’ve searched weekly ads in the ArkLaTex to find deals on items on your list that could save you some cash when it comes to completing that long shopping list. These ads run during the week of Nov. 20-28.
You can find weekly ads for most of the major grocery and retail stores on sundaysaver.com. That’s where we found deals at Albertson’s at the Shreveport location on Southfield Road in Broadmoor and at its Longview, Texas store.
- Albertson’s offers Honeysuckle White or Signature Farms frozen turkeys for .19 a pound. But you must spend $30 in the store on other items and the turkey must be at least 10 pounds.
- Albertson’s also offers fresh turkeys starting at $1.19 a pound.
- You can find Ocean Spray cranberry sauce for .88, a carton of 18-count eggs for .99, and Philadelphia cream cheese for .99.
At the Super 1 Foods on Airline Drive in Bossier City, Del Monte canned green beans sell for .67 and Del Monte pineapple chunks are on sale for .87.
In East Texas at the Brookshire’s Brothers in Carthage and Tatum, they’re having a special right now where you can buy a Sugardale spiral-sliced half ham and get a free turkey.
At the Save-A-Lot in Texarkana, its weekly ad includes Smithfield shank ham for $1.39 a pound and Stove Top stuffing, two for $3.
If you’d like to look at weekly sales ads in your neighborhood, click here.
