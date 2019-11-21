First Alert: Rain returns to close out the work week

First Alert: Rain returns to close out the work week
Rain and storms moving in on Friday morning
By Jeff Castle | November 20, 2019 at 8:21 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 8:21 PM

Our next weather maker will be passing through the ArkLaTex Thursday and Friday. Showers will return to some of the area Thursday with more widespread rain and embedded storms expected on Friday as our next cold front moves across the region.

Our next weather maker moves through on Friday
Our next weather maker moves through on Friday (Source: KSLA News 12)

Rain chances Thursday will stay around 30% through the day. By Friday there’s a much better chance you’ll need the umbrellas at times as showers and storms will be more widespread.

Rain chances pick up through Friday
Rain chances pick up through Friday (Source: KSLA News 12)

Here’s the latest hour-by-hour forecast with Futuretrack:

Hour-by-hour rain forecast through Friday

A few strong storms are possible as well, but the overall severe weather potential appears to be fairly low. Some storms, though, could produce isolated strong wind gusts as they pass through.

Rain amounts won’t be excessive, but some heavier downpours are possible at times, particularly on Friday. Most of us can expect to see between one half and one inch of rain. Where the rain is heaviest totals could approach 2 inches.

Rain amounts will vary from around .5" to as much as 2"
Rain amounts will vary from around .5" to as much as 2" (Source: KSLA News 12)

The wet weather should be winding down in time for Friday evening activities with dry, but cooler weather settling in over the weekend.

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the rain and storm chances. Here’s how you can get the First Alert of the latest forecast details:

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.