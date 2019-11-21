Ed Orgeron named semifinalist for Munger Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron has been selected as a semifinalist for the 2019 George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award.
He is joined on the list by 21 other candidates from across the Football Bowl Subdivision. Orgeron has also been named as a candidate for the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award.
During his fourth year with the Tigers, Orgeron has helped guide LSU to a 10-0 overall mark and a No. 1 national ranking with just two games left in the regular season. LSU is currently just one win away from clinching a berth in the Southeastern Conference Championship game. The Tigers face Arkansas on Saturday.
LSU is currently No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. LSU is also ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and in the USA Today Coaches poll.
LSU has won 11 straight, dating back to last season. The Tigers are 10-0 for the fourth time in school history, joining teams from 1908, 1958, and 2011 that accomplished the feat. They are also 6-0 in SEC play for the fourth time in the history of the program.
Orgeron has led LSU to four wins over Top 10 opponents this season, the first time in school history the Tigers have wins over four Top 10 teams during the regular season.
This year’s LSU team features college football’s most explosive offense, as the Tigers are averaging 47.8 points and 556.0 yards of total offense a game. LSU, behind Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Joe Burrow, has scored 40 or more points eight times. The Tigers are on pace to break every single-season scoring and passing record in school history.
Overall, Orgeron is 35-9 in his 44 games as head coach of the Tigers. Of his 44 wins, nine have come against teams ranked in the Top 10 and 15 have been against Top 25 opponents.
Semifinalist voting for the Maxwell Football Club Collegiate Coach of the Year award will begin on Thursday, Nov. 21 and close on Sunday, Dec. 8. The finalist round will include the top three coaches as selected in the semifinalist round. Finalist voting will open Dec. 9 and run until Dec. 27. The winner will be announced Dec. 29.
